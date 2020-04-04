Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 55.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $30.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00593509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007670 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,633,518,549 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.