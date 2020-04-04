Morpheus Labs Hits One Day Volume of $79,425.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $980,919.30 and approximately $79,425.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.02627645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00203255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

