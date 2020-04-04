MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will post $787.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $772.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $797.66 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.