Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Msci were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Msci in the fourth quarter worth $215,726,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Msci by 801.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after purchasing an additional 647,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Msci by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,346,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 241,923.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Msci stock opened at $270.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.83. Msci Inc has a one year low of $204.64 and a one year high of $335.43. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Msci from $336.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.56.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.