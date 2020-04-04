Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014876 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $86.37 million and $10.43 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.04627119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037169 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 86,093,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,921,988 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

