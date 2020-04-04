MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,582 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.37% of MVC Capital worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 99,192 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MVC shares. Maxim Group cut MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

MVC stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.29. MVC Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 74.57%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

