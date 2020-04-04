MVL Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. MVL has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $27,847.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Cryptology, CoinBene and Cashierest. In the last seven days, MVL has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.69 or 0.04706723 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00069562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037101 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003376 BTC.

MVL (MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog.

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDEX, Cryptology, Cashierest, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

