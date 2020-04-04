NAGA (NGC) Market Cap Tops $712,094.68

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. In the last week, NAGA has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $712,094.68 and $301.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.04724597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037257 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003406 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

