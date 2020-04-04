Nano Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.76 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00009479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Bit-Z, Mercatox and OKEx. Nano has a market capitalization of $86.53 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.02108705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.25 or 0.03477611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00592963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00791169 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00075466 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00484611 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Koinex, Gate.io, Binance, Coindeal, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, CoinEx, OKEx, Nanex, RightBTC, Bit-Z and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

