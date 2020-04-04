Nasdacoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $258,167.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $664,487.52 and $258,167.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00070451 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,562,958 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.