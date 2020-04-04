National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. National Energy Services Reunited also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $185.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

Several analysts have commented on NESR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. 235,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $412.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

