NavCoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $35,127.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $35,127.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and cfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000542 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001155 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,311,987 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.