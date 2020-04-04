NavCoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $5.38 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and cfinex. During the last week, NavCoin has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $50,802.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000524 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001081 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,316,441 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, cfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

