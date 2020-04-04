nDEX 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, nDEX has traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar. One nDEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $3,447.94 and approximately $10.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02625956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00202935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

