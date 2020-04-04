Neblio Price Up 10.8% This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $198,921.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018733 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005829 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,193,370 coins and its circulating supply is 15,615,342 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

