Nebula AI Price Hits $0.0002 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nebula AI has a market cap of $212,138.07 and $6.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.33 or 0.04414870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00067379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,899,964,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

