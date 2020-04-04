Nebulas Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and $4.13 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00004042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Binance, LBank and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.04627119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037169 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,957,612 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Neraex, Gate.io, Huobi, BCEX, Allcoin, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

