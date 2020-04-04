Nectar (NEC) Price Hits $0.0668 on Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $11,350.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $51.55 and $10.39. In the last week, Nectar has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nectar

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com.

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

