NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.0375 on Top Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Huobi and Indodax. During the last week, NEM has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $337.30 million and approximately $17.49 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Iquant, Coinbe, Bittrex, Kuna, Zaif, OKEx, Koineks, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Huobi, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, B2BX, Cryptomate, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Exrates, COSS, Upbit, HitBTC, YoBit, Kryptono, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsuper, BTC-Alpha, CoinTiger, Indodax, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

