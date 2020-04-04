Neo (NEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $434.41 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Neo has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $499.05 million and approximately $434.41 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $7.07 or 0.00104241 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, LBank, BCEX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.02625341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, CoinEx, Bittrex, Tidebit, BitMart, BCEX, Upbit, COSS, Coinrail, Ovis, Gate.io, Binance, Liquid, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Koinex, Coinnest, BitForex, BigONE, Bitinka, Kucoin, CoinBene, LBank, Huobi, TDAX, OTCBTC, Exrates, Coinsuper, OKEx, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Allcoin, Bibox, CoinEgg, DragonEX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.