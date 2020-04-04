Nerva (XNV) One Day Volume Hits $508.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $230,278.54 and $508.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nerva

Nerva (CRYPTO:XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency.

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

