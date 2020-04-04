Nervos Network Hits Market Capitalization of $73.97 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $73.97 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007091 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 27,301,664,276 coins and its circulating supply is 13,944,899,199 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

