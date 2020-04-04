NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.