Nestree (EGG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $532,012.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 62% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $532,012.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029718 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069176 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.34 or 1.01051016 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000987 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00070095 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001610 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,884,652 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

