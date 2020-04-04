NetKoin (NTK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 43.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, NetKoin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. NetKoin has a total market cap of $29,994.62 and approximately $312.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetKoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00070380 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00343220 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000926 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047283 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009022 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012657 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001638 BTC.

NTK is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com.

NetKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

