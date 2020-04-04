Neutral Dollar One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,270.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014851 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $80,268.23 and approximately $5,270.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.04547574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00068169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037336 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009800 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

