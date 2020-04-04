New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 436,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of New York Times worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in New York Times by 230,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYT opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. New York Times Co has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

