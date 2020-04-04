Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Newcrest Mining stock opened at $15.10 on Friday.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; British Columbia, Canada; and other projects.

