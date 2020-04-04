Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Newmark Group worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Newmark Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 44.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Newmark Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

Newmark Group stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $604.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.94%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

