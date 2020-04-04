Newton Hits One Day Volume of $4.30 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Newton coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last week, Newton has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $9.07 million and $4.30 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.02625341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00203160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

