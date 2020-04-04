NewYorkCoin One Day Volume Reaches $13.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, YoBit, STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 14% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $819,564.04 and approximately $13.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00597494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007921 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, TOKOK and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

