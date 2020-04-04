Nexo Market Capitalization Tops $63.55 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $63.55 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Bitbns and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.02599784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00202110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bancor Network, DDEX, HitBTC, Allbit, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.