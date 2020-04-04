Next.exchange (NEXT) Market Capitalization Hits $630,221.23

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Next.exchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. Next.exchange has a market capitalization of $630,221.23 and approximately $350.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Next.exchange

Next.exchange is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

