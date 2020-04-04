NEXT Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $21.12 million and $113,115.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00007629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00592369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.