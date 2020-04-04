Nimiq Trading Down 1.2% This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $190,791.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,747.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.02116193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.31 or 0.03501924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00597587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00810997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00076155 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025372 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00483695 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,553,587,462 coins and its circulating supply is 5,645,337,462 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

