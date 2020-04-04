Nimiq Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $189,279.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.27 or 0.02127680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.49 or 0.03492938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00599659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00788973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00075599 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00488729 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014656 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,556,589,913 coins and its circulating supply is 5,648,339,913 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

