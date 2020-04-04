Niobio Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $48,199.02 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $48,199.02 and approximately $159.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.