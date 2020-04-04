Niobio Cash Price Hits $0.0003 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $48,031.03 and approximately $193.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 102.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

