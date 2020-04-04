NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,179 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.08% of NiSource worth $115,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $2,763,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

