Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NSANY. Cfra dropped their price target on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

NSANY opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.07. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.94 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

