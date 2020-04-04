NIX (NIX) Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $18.94 and $24.43. During the last week, NIX has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. NIX has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $84,934.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.25 or 0.02112937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.03491286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00599673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00806714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00076040 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00484996 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

