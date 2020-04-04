NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $23,624.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.04549279 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037129 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009667 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003376 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,131,858 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.