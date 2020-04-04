Noir (NOR) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market capitalization of $421,672.91 and approximately $737.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.02625883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00205800 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047758 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,309,235 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

