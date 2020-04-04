Noku (NOKU) Price Hits $0.0867 on Major Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Noku token can currently be bought for about $0.0867 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $9,754.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noku has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Noku Token Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

