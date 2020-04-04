Noku (NOKU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Noku has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Noku has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Noku Profile

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

