NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $289,607.58 and approximately $496.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004771 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,027,142 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

