NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $270,672.16 and $272.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004600 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,039,999 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.