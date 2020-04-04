Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $3.55 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $16.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

