Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,275,135 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,275,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,667,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.93% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.50. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

