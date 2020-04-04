Norges Bank Invests $127.92 Million in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,268,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,923,000. Norges Bank owned 0.79% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.